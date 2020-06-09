Blast from the Past / 1990: Looking through the viewfinder

Pullman photographer Jackie Kell sat with two of her favorite subjects, her sons Marcus (5) and Alex (8), in this photo taken by Tribune reporter David Johnson and published in the June 29, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. Kell was the subject that day of Johnson’s long-running, weekly Everyone Has a Story column, and Kell said in the accompanying text, “That’s my story … trying to be home with the kids and do my art work.” She discussed at length the differences between photojournalism and the kind of works she liked to create, which was fine art photography. But for the summer of 1990, at least, her focus was on her kids. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
