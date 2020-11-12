Blast from the Past / 1990: Jewelry store owners sell business

The former owners and the new owners of Thill’s Jewelry Box stand behind the counter in the Clarkston establishment for this Barry Kough photo published in the Sunday business section of the Nov. 18, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. In the photo (from left), original owners, Wayne and Dorothy Thill, stand next to new owners, Willliam and Judy McLennan. The story by reporter Kathy Barnard, detailed the ownership change and store remodel. The Thills opened the business along Sixth Street in downtown Clarkston in 1949, and in the story, Dorothy Thill said the couple’s fondest memories are of the customers they had met over their many years in business. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
