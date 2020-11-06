Blast from the Past / 1990: Idahoan earns an honor

Vada Bean takes a break from the card game at her Riggins home to pose for this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the Feb. 23, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a feature story by longtime Tribune reporter Kathy Hedberg about Bean’s choice as one of five Idahoans to be presented the National Jefferson Award — a bronze medallion — by Idaho Gov. Cecil D. Andrus. Bean, 75, a retired licensed practical nurse, routinely helped other seniors in her community with shopping, delivering meals or checking their medications, and was nominated for the award by one of her Riggins neighbors, according to the story. Bean said she found her volunteer work uplifting: “I just enjoy working with them. I just love to be around the old people and meet their needs. ... I’m active healthwise and the service is rewarding.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
