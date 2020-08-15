Blast from the Past / 1990: Her hobby is researching the past
Michael Haberman/Tribune

Margaret Nell Longeteig of Lewiston stands in front of some of the books and records in her home office she used in her geneological research in this photo published in the Aug. 19, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was taken by Tribune reporter Michael Haberman who also interviewed Longeteig for the accompanying story as one in his series of Elders feature stories. Longeteig related a variety of stories she had researched about her ancestors, and told of her upbringing in Lewis County, recalling that electricity came to Nezperce when she was 6 years old. She and her husband, Iver, farmed near Craigmont for many years before moving to Lewiston in 1984, and said in the story she spends more than two hours each day working on local history or geneaology work. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

