Blast from the Past / 1990: He learned how the rock would blow

Jim Jenkins keeps his hands on his chainsaw as he poses in front of the woodpile at the Lewiston Orchards home he shared with his wife in this Michael Haberman photo published in the Sept. 30, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. Haberman also wrote the accompanying story, one in his series of Elders stories, and told about Jenkin’s life at a variety of trades, including blasting rock for a living. Among his jobs over the years was working on the Dworshak Dam project, “placing the blasts that hollowed out a mountain to provide rock and sand to block the North Fork of the Clearwater River,” according to the story. In retirement, he cut, split and delivered firewood, only trading in his maul for an automatic splitter a year before turning 80. In 1914, as a boy of 4, he moved with his family by horse and wagon from southern Idaho to northern California where he lived until after World War II. He settled in Lewiston in the mid-1950s and stayed put. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
