Blast from the Past / 1990: Dining to fiddle music

Zena Carpenter and Eunice Skow, both of Lewiston, enjoy a free meal while listening to the sounds of the Banana Belt Fiddlers in this Steve Hanks photo published in the March 29, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The two were at Marge’s Place in Lewiston, which had been — for two years — providing a free meal to all seniors on the last Wednesday of each month. The Banana Belt Fiddlers had been playing during the free-meal Wednesdays for about the last eight months, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region