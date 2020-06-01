Jan Goodheart (left) and Nancy Romero were two of the catalysts behind Project STRIVE in the Clarkston School District as they posed for this photo published in the Nov. 28, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a recipe column written by Charlotte Larson of Lewiston, the Tribune’s newsroom secretary, and published in the Close to Home section. The column detailed some of the program’s history and its aim for a multifaceted enrichment program for children in the district. One of the STRIVE programs was international cooking, and the column included several recipes including lasagna, green chili pasta and enchiladas de queso. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1990: Clarkston students benefited from program
