Members of the Clarkston High School class of 1955 assembled in 1990 for a photo at their 35th reunion held at the Clarkston Moose Lodge. The class held a reunion every five years until having to skip last year’s 65th reunion because of the pandemic, according to Bette Lynch, of Clarkston, who submitted this photo. Class members will again be gathering later this month in Clarkston for their 66th reunion. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1990: CHS class of ’55 at its 35th reunion
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region