Blast from the Past / 1990: CHS class of 1960 reunites

This 1990 photo shows members of the Clarkston High School class of 1960 gathered at the Quality Inn in Clarkston for their 30th reunion. They are, front row from left: Ralph Palmen, Jim Smith, Bill Templeton, LeRoy Huminsky, Mike Mace, LeRoy Williams; second row, seated: Peggy Nuxoll, Carol Greenstreet, Pat Freeman, Betty Anderson, Dana Kay Johnson, Mary Jane Batterton, Sharon Altman, Louvette Utter; third row: Janet Halsey, Marilyn Pike, Lois Williams, Elsie Gill, Karen Slocum, Ruth Vallandigham, Rosalie Fuchs, Carol Bowden, Joann Mayer, Janet Leffler, Carol Simon, Carol Vail, Bonnie Weza, Mary Lou Stalter, Judy Duran, Glenna Roberts, Lyle Bricco, Kay Holmes; fourth row: Ed Florance, Gary Russell, Judy Littlefield, Marilyn Johnson, Rob Setlow, Allen Pitner, Jim Kress, Marvin Peters, Betty Munden, Mary Sharp, Dan Swain; back row: Don Unruh, Jim Bashore, Tom Jacobson, Bob Welch, Verne Moser, Lloyd Futter, Lyle Wirtanen, John Coleman, Gary Heintz, Larry Kuykendall, Jim Braden, LaVerne Walker, Steve Carmen, Bob Kauffman, Ed Baker. CHS grads are planning a picnic for all classes this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
