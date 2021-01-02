Blast from the Past / 1990: Boating on a small scale

Jeff A. Taylor/Lewiston TribuneHoward G. Campbell, of Lewiston, holds one of his handmade creations in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the June 11, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. Campbell had made a lifelong hobby of building all kinds of model boats, including sternwheelers, sloops and a miniature replica of the frigate USS United States. He used a variety of materials for his models. In the accompanying story by reporter Julie Bailey, Campbell said, “When the ice cream on a stick first came out, I’d save the stick and wash and dry it. ... It’s all good lumber.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

