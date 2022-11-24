Blast from the Past / 1990: Bazaar season has begun

Wilma Wagner poses at the table in her Lewiston home with a few of the items to be offered for sale at the annual salad bar and craft sale planned at the Masonic Temple in downtown Lewiston. Wagner was one of the chairpersons of the Daughters of the Nile-sponsored event, Trib food columnist Sula Keeing wrote in the accompanying story, which was one of the first of the annual holiday bazaars to be planned in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. In addition to a variety of handmade crafts, the salad bar and pie would be served for a cost of $5 per person. Wagner shared several of the recipes to be served as the bazaar, including Thanksgiving salad, fruited chicken salad, orange chiffon pie and chocolate bar mallow pie. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
