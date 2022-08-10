Blast from the Past / 1990: Baking cookies is her specialty

<text>Taleesha Becker, left, and Elsie Carpenter sit at the table in Carpenter’s Lewiston home with an array of baked goodies in front of them in this photo published in the Sept. 26, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a recipe column by Trib food writer Sula Keeling, which detailed Carpenter’s expertise in cookie baking. About six years earlier, Carpenter had volunteered to make cookies for the Sunday fellowship hour at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston. “Hundreds of cookies later, she broke her mixer not long ago. The congregation quickly made up a fund to buy her another one, she recalls.” She shared several cookie recipes with readers, including sugar, chocolate chip, molasses and one simply called Elsie’s Cookies.</text><text>Lewiston Tribune</text>
Taleesha Becker, left, and Elsie Carpenter sit at the table in Carpenter’s Lewiston home with an array of baked goodies in front of them in this photo published in the Sept. 26, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a recipe column by Trib food writer Sula Keeling, which detailed Carpenter’s expertise in cookie baking. About six years earlier, Carpenter had volunteered to make cookies for the Sunday fellowship hour at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston. “Hundreds of cookies later, she broke her mixer not long ago. The congregation quickly made up a fund to buy her another one, she recalls.” She shared several cookie recipes with readers, including sugar, chocolate chip, molasses and one simply called Elsie’s Cookies. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.