Judge Daniel Johnson, seated, carefully looks over one of the feline entries in the annual Asotin Elementary School pet parade held in the arms of its handler in this Barry Kough photo published in the May 17, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The 47 entries paraded in front of the student body included a sheep, a lizard and birds, along with the usual variety of cats and dogs, according to the photo caption. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1990: Asotin School’s annual pet parade
