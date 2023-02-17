Blast from the Past / 1990: A tree planted in his honor

Richard A. Riggs, Asotin-Anatone School District superintendent, covers the roots of a dogwood tree as throngs of grade school students watch the process in this Barry Kough photo published in the April 27, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. According to the photo caption, the students and the school's parent-teacher organization dedicated the tree to Riggs "for long-standing dedication to our school and community," said PTO President Wendy Jones. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Richard A. Riggs, Asotin-Anatone School District superintendent, shovels soil over the roots of a dogwood tree as throngs of grade school students watch the process in this Barry Kough photo published in the April 27, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. According to the photo caption, the students and the school’s parent-teacher organization dedicated the tree to Riggs “for long-standing dedication to our school and community,” said PTO President Wendy Jones. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.