Mark Taylor sits in his Lewiston Orchards home for a portrait by reporter Michael Haberman which was published in the Dec. 9, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a feature story by Haberman, one in his Elders series, that told some of Taylor’s story growing up on a ranch downriver from Slate Creek, between White Bird and Riggins. Taylor recounted a driving trip with a friend to the 1934 World’s Fair in Chicago that started in a Nash sedan four-door with a leaking radiator that made it from White Bird to Lewiston before getting traded for a Buick that successfully made the trip to Chicago and back. He worked operating heavy equipment in Alaska and Baja California, and operating a ranch in Idaho County, before he and his wife moved to their Lewiston home where they had lived for nearly 20 years. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1990: A storyteller of a life well lived
