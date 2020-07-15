Blast from the Past / 1990: A good day is one spent in his shop

Robert J. Taufen poses in the shop of his home near Uniontown in rural Whitman County for this photo published in the May 4, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The photo illustrated the “Everyone Has a Story” column written by longtime reporter David Johnson, and Taufen told Johnson that their home, located along Taufen Road, had been in his family since his paternal grandparents moved into it in 1892. The retired farmer and hardware store owner liked spending most of his time in his shop out behind the house, and was a self-taught welder who could make just about anything he needed, according to Johnson’s story. “When I farmed, I used to look forward to November because I could work in the shop all of November, December, January and February,” Taufen said. He and his wife, Margaret, did get out to go golfing now and then: “She’s right down the middle,” Taufen said. “I go crossways from the tee to green.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
