Blast from the Past / 1990: A bit of science and campus life

Kathy Shearer of Toppenish, Wash., concentrates on her experiment during the weeklong Cougar Summer Science Camp on the Pullman campus of Washington State University in this Steve Hanks photo published in the July 14, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. The weeklong summer camp drew 112 high school students who created, among other things, synthesized aspirin and nylon thread, in the lab, according to the accompanying story by Tribune reporter Laurel Darrow. Glenn Crosby, the WSU professor who served as camp director, said in addition to time spent in the science lab, he took the campers to the computer center, WSU’s nuclear reactor, the dairy barns, the vet school and the radio-television center. Crosby said in the story, “What they’re (the students) getting is one week of intense introduction to campus life and an enormous amount of introduction to possibilities.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
