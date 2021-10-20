Blast from the Past / 1989: Working on 4-H newspapers

These two Clarkston eighth graders displayed the newspapers they helped produce during a 4-H conference in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the March 12, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Holly Hattan, left, and Heidi Henderson attended a state conference in Olympia called “4-H Know Your Government Conference: Politics and the Press.” In the accompanying story by reporter Lorraine Nelson, the girls spoke about their experiences producing the 4-H newspapers and all the work that went into them. Approximately 200 4-H members produced eight different newspapers at the conference. On the closing day, the girls were joined for lunch by Reps. Darwin R. Nealey and Eugene A. Prince. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
