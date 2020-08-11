Blast from the Past / 1989: Using computers to help things stick

William E. Johns, a professor and scientist at Washington State University in Pullman, is shown next to his computer in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Aug. 21, 1989, LewistonTribune. Johns was interviewed by reporter Laurel Darrow for a Tribune story about using a computer system called Visualization, Analysis and Design of Molecular Systems (VADMS) which "helps scientsts build molecules." Johns was using the system to improve adhesive substances and said, in the story, "One of the things that guides our chemical study of this interaction is to make a picture of the chemicals and to see if they fit together. That's what VADMS lets us do." Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

