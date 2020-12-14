Blast from the Past / 1989: Time spent fiddling and farming

Roger J. Broemeling holds tight to his fiddle in this photo taken at his Clarkston home and published in the Feb. 19, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The photo, by Jeff A. Taylor, accompanied a story by reporter Michael Haberman, one in the Trib’s Elders series. In the story, Broemeling told of how he started playing as a child, taught by his father who played for dances in the Genesee area where they lived. He grew up on the family farm at the turn of the 20th century, learning as a youngster to drive a team of horses for the planting and harvesting. A stint in the U.S. Army during World War I took him no further than Camp Lewis in western Washington, and he returned home to marry, raise children, farm and later to work as a cemetery caretaker in Genesee. And he played for many years for the Washington Oldtime Fiddlers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
