Estella (Normie) Norman poses with her black Singer sewing machine in her downtown Lewiston tailoring business, the Normandie Shop, in this Greg Vogel photo published in the July 2, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Normie, 87, said she enjoyed operating her business at Fifth and Main streets, according to the accompanying story by Anne Pressentin, but also enjoyed her life, which included a love of fishing, attending baseball games and telling stories. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1989: She’s ready to tailor and tell stories
