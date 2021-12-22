Ava Gregory poses alongside some of the many loaves of home-baked bread in her Lewiston kitchen in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the July 19, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Gregory was featured in one of the regular food columns by Trib reporter Sula Keeling, and talked about sharing food at her church’s covered-dish dinners. Gregory taught herself to cook only after getting married, she said, because her mother handled all meal preparation during her childhood in Montana. Gregory shared several recipes with Keeling for her column, including Soft Molasses Cookies, Carrot Pudding, Oatmeal Pie and Fruit Pizza. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1989: She loved to bake up a storm
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.