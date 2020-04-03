Bertha Clayton holds a scrapook/photo album on her lap as she poses in the Kendrick home she shared with her daughter in this photo published in the Jan. 22, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was taken by reporter Michael Haberman who also wrote the accompanying feature story, one in his Elders series, in which Clayton recounted her life growing up on her family homestead in Bedrock Canyon. Born at the turn of the 20th century, she said ranch and farm work was hard but she loved plowing behind a team of horses. "Just stand up there and watch that dirt roll over. Sing and Whistle. Watch that dirt roll over," she said while reminiscing about how, even for fun, "I pretty near lived on a horse when I wasn't working." After marrying at 18, she helped nurse a neighbor family of six through the influenza epidemic in about 1918, and later helped the local doctor deliver babies throughout the region. Through much of her later life, she worked as a licensed practical nurse in nursing homes and in private home care, while also raising her family. She died in June the same year this photo was published. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1989: Reminiscing about growing up on a homestead
