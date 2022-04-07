Blast from the Past / 1989: Ready to say, ‘Cheese’

Retired photographer T.O. Johnston poses with a Brownie camera — one in his collection of about 150 cameras — in this Barry Kough photo published in the March 19, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. In the accompanying feature story by reporter Michael Haberman, Johnston related many stories of his time as a photographer working in advertising, but also of his time in public relations at a huge posh resort outside of Colorado Springs, Colo. in the 1940s and ‘50s. He and his wife, Marian, eventually retired in Lewiston near their daughter. “We had to have a quieter life. We had to live a normal life,” Marian said. “Fifteen years in the boondocks. Nothing to do and nobody to bother you,” T.O. said about that normal life. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
