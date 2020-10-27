Glendola Windsor of Kooskia smiles proudly as she poses for this David Johnson photo published in the May 14, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was accompanied by a story, also by Johnson, that detailed Windsor’s recent accomplishment of, at the age of 66, earning her general education development certificate from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. In the story, Windsor told how she was a good student at Kooskia High School but became bored when she couldn’t take the subjects she wanted. For example, she wanted to take shop, but at the time, girls were not allowed to enroll in that class, she said. So 50 years before, she quit school and went to work instead. Returning to school to earn her GED was a bit daunting — Windsor said she was the oldest student — but she looked forward to putting her new accomplishment to use. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1989: Major accomplishment, 50 years later
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region