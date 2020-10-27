Blast from the Past / 1989: Major accomplishment, 50 years later

Glendola Windsor of Kooskia smiles proudly as she poses for this David Johnson photo published in the May 14, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was accompanied by a story, also by Johnson, that detailed Windsor's recent accomplishment of, at the age of 66, earning her general education development certificate from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. In the story, Windsor told how she was a good student at Kooskia High School but became bored when she couldn't take the subjects she wanted. For example, she wanted to take shop, but at the time, girls were not allowed to enroll in that class, she said. So 50 years before, she quit school and went to work instead. Returning to school to earn her GED was a bit daunting -- Windsor said she was the oldest student -- but she looked forward to putting her new accomplishment to use. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

