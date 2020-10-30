Members of the Deary High School girls basketball team assembled in the school gym for their photo during the 1989-90 season. The team had a record of 21-4, according to the school’s yearbook where this photo was published. It was submitted by Dennis Jensen of Troy, who coached football and boys’ basketball at DHS. Those pictured are (from left) Niki Freytag, Tammy Sanderson, Amy Freytag, Brandi Fitzmorris, Leah Smith, Kara Lichti, Janelle Minden, Becky Nelson, Jennifer Loyd, Tami Kimberling and Alaina Clugey. In front are coaches J. Sutera (left) and R. Lichti (right) with manager Tina Lundy in the center. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1989: Lining up on the Deary HS court
