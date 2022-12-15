Blast from the Past / 1989: Honored for his conservation work

Charles A. Wellner is shown in his Moscow home in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the June 19, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Wellner, a retired U.S. Forest Service research scientist, was featured in a story by Trib reporter Bill Loftus for being one of those receiving a Chevron Conservation Award. According to Loftus' story, "Wellner was honored for his efforts to help establish more than 100 research natural areas throughout Idaho." One of the areas Wellner first proposed to Clearwater National Forest officials in 1972 was along the Clearwater River's North Fork in the Aquarius area northeast of Headquarters. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Charles A. Wellner is shown in his Moscow home in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the June 19, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Wellner, a retired U.S. Forest Service research scientist, was featured in a story by Trib reporter Bill Loftus for being one of those receiving a Chevron Conservation Award. According to Loftus’ story, “Wellner was honored for his efforts to help establish more than 100 research natural areas throughout Idaho.” One of the areas Wellner first proposed to Clearwater National Forest officials in 1972 was along the Clearwater River’s North Fork in the Aquarius area northeast of Headquarters. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.