Blast from the Past / 1989: Enlisting the help of insects

James Johnson, a University of Idaho entomologist, crouches down to check on the progress of several peacock flies which were released in a field south of Genesee in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the July 22, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by reporter John McCarthy about how UI entomologists were releasing the insects in hopes of getting their help at arresting the spread of yellow star thistle in Idaho. The flies, the story noted, were brought in from Greece, where the thistles are native, and experts hoped the flies would gorge themselves on the developing seeds of the plant, which was infesting much of north central Idaho but especially Nez Perce County. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
