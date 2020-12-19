Jeffry B. Young sorts through donated stacks of coats as he organizes them onto racks in a Lewiston warehouse in preparation for distribution in this Barry Kough photo published in the Dec. 19, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Young, of the Lewiston Center Merchants Association, was helping the organization with its second annual drive to make coats available to anyone who wants one. People were invited to come to the warehouse behind the Lewiston Center and choose their outerwear. The previous year saw 600 coats donated, according to an accompanying story, and the 1989 drive had netted more than 2,000. Young noted some community members had donated brand-new coats with tags still attached. A number of Lewiston businesses sponsored the drive, and all the coats were cleaned at no charge by Westco One-Hour Martinizing at the shopping center, according to the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1989: Donated coats to ward off winter
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region