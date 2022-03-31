Ray Servatius, left, and his brother, Fred Servatius, lean on shelves filled with stacks of various publications in their Clarkston store, Servatius News Agency in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the Feb. 5, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The brothers co-owned and operated the company which supplied more than 300 bookstores and schools in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, and kept an inventory of more than half a million books and about 800 magazine titles, according to the accompanying story by reporter Mohsin Askari. The brothers came to the Northwest in 1947 from Lubbock, Texas, and started their Clarkston business in 1954. “When we started in ‘54, we had 21 magazine dealers; the majority were in downtown Lewiston,” said Ray Servatius. By 1989, “Tom Smith’s Shop (in Clarkston) is the only account in the same place with the same owner.” Fred Servatius recalled some of the businesses that flourished then and purchased from the agency: “Merriman Hotel (on Main Street) had a big newstand and used to sell magazines to people who came in by train.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1989: Distributing the printed page
