Blast from the Past / 1989: Dancin’ up a storm

Square dancers take a turn and a twirl on the dance floor in this Greg Vogel photo published in the July 15, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Bernard Funke, left, a member of the Odds-N-Ends club dances with Audrey Neil of the Twin City Twirlers club. The two were partnered up during a Thursday evening dance put on by the Odds-N-Ends club at the Lewis-Clark Square and Round Dance Center in the Clarkston Heights. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Square dancers take a turn and a twirl on the dance floor in this Greg Vogel photo published in the July 15, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Bernard Funke, left, a member of the Odds-N-Ends club dances with Audrey Neil of the Twin City Twirlers club. The two were partnered up during a Thursday evening dance put on by the Odds-N-Ends club at the Lewis-Clark Square and Round Dance Center in the Clarkston Heights. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.