For the benefit of his bemused team, Mike Price, head football coach at Washington State University in Pullman, races onto the Martin Stadium turf dressed in costume in this 1989 Steve Hanks photo published in the Oct. 27, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. In hopes of motivating his team at their Thursday practice in Pullman on Oct. 26, Price, who was in his first season at WSU, dressed up as his version of a Sun Devil, complete with red tights, yellow cape and a homemade pitchfork. The WSU team would travel south to Tempe to take on the Arizona State University football team Saturday, Oct. 28, but the Cougars fell to the Sun Devils, 44-39. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1989: Coach Price has a devil of a time at practice
