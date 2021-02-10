Mary Wilson sat on the bench of the organ in her Lewiston apartment for this Steve Hanks portrait published in the April 3, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Wilson was about to turn 100 years old and, in the accompanying story by reporter Khris Bershers, she said, “I want to live for as long as I can still take care of myself.” Wilson recalled the many changes that had occured during her lifetime, most for the better: “It’s so much easier to keep house now.” She was raised on a farm in southern Indiana where the family’s well was a quarter mile away from their house, and Wilson and her brother had scads of morning chores to do outside before walking to school. Eventually her family moved to Portland, where she spent her teen years. A great-great-grandmother by the time of this story, Wilson kept busy in the valley with frequent walks, club memberships and playing cards several times a week. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1989: About to turn 100 years old
