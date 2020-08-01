Blast from the Past / 1989: A new bath business in Lewiston

Marchelle Roe poses in her recently opened shop in Morgan’s Alley in downtown Lewiston in this Barry Kough photo published in the May 28, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Her new business was called Bath Scents, according to the accompanying business section story, and it carried “nearly everything for the bath but the tub.” The inventory featured bubble baths, oils, bath beads, bath salts and lotions which were sold in bulk or pre-packaged, and scents included fruits and flowers, as well as more abstract varieties like raindrops and moondrops. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

