Blast from the Past / 1989: A dance party to remember

The dancers are a blur as they twirl around the floor of the Ramada Inn in Lewiston in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the Dec. 15, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The Banana Belt Fiddlers played for some 500 senior citizens from six counties who came to Lewiston for the annual afternoon Senior Citizens Christmas Party. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Jeff A. Taylor/Lewiston Tribune

The dancers are a blur as they twirl around the floor of the Ramada Inn in Lewiston in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the Dec. 15, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The Banana Belt Fiddlers played for some 500 senior citizens from six counties who came to Lewiston for the annual afternoon Senior Citizes Christmas Party. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags