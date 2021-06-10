Dan and Patricia Stipes are shown in this Jeff A. Taylor photo taken in their Lewiston home and published in the Aug. 31, 1988, Lewiston Tribune. The couple shared several recipes with longtime Tribune food columnist Sula Keeling for the accompanying story in the Close to Home section. The Stipes had been striving toward a more healthful lifestyle and some of their favorite and simple recipes included Baked Chicken with Orange-Nut Rice, Fresh Vegetable Salad and Veggie-Chicken Stir-Fry. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1988: Striving to make healthful meals
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region