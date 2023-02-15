Blast from the Past / 1988: Ready to serve up some prime rib

Tam and David Shermer stand behind the counter at their recently opened restaurant along Pullman's Grand Avenue in this photo published in the Oct. 2, 1988, business section of the Lewiston Tribune. The couple's restaurant, named Shermer's, was opened in the building that formerly had housed the Oriental, according to an accompanying story. Shermer's was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the specialty was prime rib, according to David Shermer, who also mentioned the charbroiled hamburgers and homemade soups as other highlights on the menu. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Tam and David Shermer stand behind the counter at their recently opened restaurant along Pullman’s Grand Avenue in this photo published in the Oct. 2, 1988, business section of the Lewiston Tribune. The couple’s restaurant, named Shermer’s, was opened in the building that formerly had housed the Oriental, according to an accompanying story. Shermer’s was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the specialty was prime rib, according to David Shermer, who also mentioned the charbroiled hamburgers and homemade soups as other highlights on the menu. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.