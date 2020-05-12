Blast from the Past / 1988: Not just drama, but melodrama

Two Lewiston High School students acting in one of two one-act melodramas on stage in the LHS auditorium are shown in rehearsal in this Barry Kough photo published in the Oct. 28, 1988, Lewiston Tribune. Shane Jackson (right) played Dora in “Dora the Beautiful Dishwasher” or “The Heroine Who Cleaned Up” while Rob Glenn (left) played Lorin Chillingsworth. The LHS drama department production also included “The Wildflowering of Chastity” or “Chaste Across the Stage” with senior Anne Yochum starring as the heroine, Chastity Wildflower. Beth Fitzgerald, the LHS drama teacher, directed the performances with help from student directors. In the accompanying story, she said the two melodramas promise to offer plenty of opportunities to boo and hiss at the villains, and to cheer the heroes on. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region