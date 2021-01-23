Blast from the Past / 1988: No leaf left behind

Roderick Hardies takes a break in his wheelbarrow in the backyard of his Moscow home in this Barry Kough photo published in the Dec. 5, 1988. Hardies’ dog, Summer, sits on his lap and his giant pile of leaves is visible behind him. The accompanying story by reporter John McCarthy told of Hardies’ composting project, and how he collected leaves from his neighbors every year to haul to his yard to pile in various stages of transition and decomposition. His goal was to create rich, black soil to use in his garden. “It takes a lot of compost. ... It shrinks in size all the time. What was three feet of leaves shrinks to less than an inch of compost,” Hardies said in the story. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
