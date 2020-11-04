Kathleen Warnick of Moscow stands in front some of her handmade angels in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Dec. 25, 1988, Lewiston Tribune. In 1949, Warnick had begun a holiday tradition of crafting an angel to give to her favorite teacher at Christmas, according to the accompanying story written by freelancer Bill London of Moscow. Margaret Ritchie had been head of the University of Idaho’s home economics department when Warnick crafted the first angel — made of paper — to give her as a gift. The gift became an annual tradition, and the sizeable collection was given to Warnick’s oldest son and his family after Ritchie’s death in 1986, and since displayed every Christmas. Warnick said she made the angels from whatever craft material she happened to be interested in that year. “The angels are made of a host of different materials: One is twisted copper wire, some are made of basket materials, corns husks, paper, needlework and, of course, lace,” according to the story. Warnick was an avid lacemaker, and co-author of a book about lacemaking. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1988: Her handmade angels are over her shoulder
