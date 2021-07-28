Fred Scheibe, artistic director of the Lewiston Civic Theatre, leads students through some techniques of choreography during a summer acting and dance workshop at the theater in this Steve Hanks photo published in the July 29, 1988, Lewiston Tribune. The photo illustrated a package of three stories giving information about community theaters in Lewiston and Moscow, and noted the LCT put on three drama workshops — fall, spring and summer — for a total of 125 children. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1988: Demonstrating some important steps
