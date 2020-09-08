Blast from the Past / 1987: The mighty Mustangs of the gridiron

The members of the Deary High School from the 1987 season gathered for their team photo, published in the school’s yearbook the following spring. This photo was submitted by Dennis Jensen of Troy, who was head coach of the DHS Mustangs football team from 1980 to 1990. Members of the team are (back row from left) David Martin, Arthur Blanke, Ted Pederson, Dock White, Steve Halen, Rob Lundy, Kolby Krieger, Loren Horning; (middle row) James Johnston, Brad Nordan, Brian Halen, Ron Olson, Bo Hall, Mark Zagelow, Rick Ireland, Jodi Pomponio, Greg Nordin; (front row) Galen Jones, Jeff Johnson, Kyle Wetmore, Chad Heikkinen, Ryan Frerickson, Brian Dennis, Ted Edson, Chad Lewis, Scott Russell; (kneeling) Travis Smith, Joel Emerson. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
