Blast from the Past / 1987: Staff at Bovill Elementary School

The staff at Bovill Elementary School assembled for their group photo in 1987. They are (back row from left) Karen Eggers, Warren Babb, Diane Ronneberg, Shari Bogar; (front row) Jenny Brown Annette Shaw, Tammy Wunch, Kathy Hocking and Linda Rogers. This photo was submitted by Eggers who lives in Bovill. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
