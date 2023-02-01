Blast from the Past / 1987: She cooks at home or on the road

Goldie Reeves sits at the table in her Lewiston home with one of her homemade dishes in front of her in this photo published in the Sept. 23, 1987, Lewiston Tribune. Reeves was featured in an accompanying feature written by longtime Trib food columnist Sula Keeling. It described her love of traveling, along with her husband Duane, in their motor home which allowed her to cook while on the road. She was raised on a farm and enjoyed cooking. Some of the recipes she shared with readers included homemade noodles, crispy chicken wings, sweet pickles and lemon fluff salad. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Goldie Reeves sits at the table in her Lewiston home with one of her homemade dishes in front of her in this Barry Kough photo published in the Sept. 23, 1987, Lewiston Tribune. Reeves was featured in an accompanying feature written by longtime Trib food columnist Sula Keeling. It described her love of traveling, along with her husband Duane, in their motor home which allowed her to cook while on the road. She was raised on a farm and enjoyed cooking. Some of the recipes she shared with readers included homemade noodles, crispy chicken wings, sweet pickles and lemon fluff salad. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.