The nursing staff at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino gathered in 1987 for this group photo. They are, back row from left: Raylene Presnell, Mary Palmer, Eileen Taylor, Jess Mechling, Arlis Oldham, Shelly Lytle; middle row: Shirley Midstock, Rose Roy, Bernice Cooper, Ruth Bird, Jean Albers, Tammy Olsen Smith, Janet Mosier, Lee Olson; front row: Becky Hayes, Charlotte Martin, Doris Ponozzo, Shirley Hornsby, Karen Shoebock, Betty Fisher, Annie Davis. This photo was submitted by Karen “Bird” Goodwin of Orofino, who is the daughter of Ruth Bird, who was a licensed practical nurse and longtime resident of Greer. Goodwin reports her mother died March 14. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1987: Orofino hospital’s nursing staff
