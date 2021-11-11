Members of the Deary High School junior varsity boys’ basketball team assembled for their team portrait in this photo from the 1987 Mustangs’ yearbook. They are, first row from left, Randy Cannon, Tuan Nguyen, Danny Loomis, Floyd Medlock, Randy Smith, Ray Day, Jeff Lawson, Wayne Hawley; second row, Mark McCully, Mike Dimmick, Dan Thompson, Steve Griffin, Terry Saunders, Mike Halen, Chris Chase, Danny Haskell and Rod Dennis (manager). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1987: Deary High’s junior varsity
