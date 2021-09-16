A Bible study group posed for this 1986 photo at their meeting at Pizza Bank in Juliaetta. Members are, back row from left, Iona Lawson, Lura Butler, Flora Little, Paul Meeker; front row, Olga Swanson, Edith Adams, Fay Sherman and Eleanor Wegner. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1986: Studying the Bible at Pizza Bank
