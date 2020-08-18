Blast from the Past / 1986: Plenty proud of her pumpkin patch

Submitted by Patricia Wilson of Elk RiverBrandi (Wilson) Polumsky, age 6, grins up at the camera while tending to her pumpkin patch that was planted in the side yard of her family’s Lewiston Orchards home in this photo taken Sept. 27, 1986. She still enjoys gardening and tends a large garden, along with her husband and children, at their Lewiston home. She celebrates her 40th birthday this month, reports her mother, Patricia Wilson, of Elk River, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

