A 120-year-old stagecoach leaves Lewiston en route from Lapwai to Walla Walla in this Barry Kough photo published in the June 13, 1986, Lewiston Tribune. The only known working Concord stagecoach started on the journey, according to the accompanying story by reporter Roberta Kelly, carrying about 6,000 pieces of mail each with a special postmark, as it re-enacted a typical 1862 mail run sponsored by the Walla Walla ‘59ers, an organization formed to help celebrate Walla Walla’s centennial in 1959. The restored stagecoach was escorted through Lewiston by 18 members of the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Posse. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1986: Making sure the mail gets through
