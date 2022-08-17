Blast from the Past / 1985: She’s a blue ribbon baker

Margaret Henriksen pours the tea to go with some of her baked goods at her Lewiston home in this Bob DeLashmutt photo published in the Oct. 16, 1985, Lewiston Tribune. Henriksen was featured by Tribune food columnist Sula Keeling. The accompanying story told of her recent accomplishment of having won the most ribbons for her many entries at that fall's Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston. She recently had earned a 20-year pin as a 4-H leader, and she still helped lead the Stitch & Stir 4-H group. She shared several of her favorite recipes with readers, including Golden Fruitcake, Pumpkin Fluff Pie and Whole Wheat Muffins with Dates. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
